Literary critic M.K. Sanoo, B.Badra, granddaughter of poet G. Sankara Kurup and Mayor M. Anilkumar during the stone laying ceremony of Mahakavi G. Smarakam in the city on Thursday. | Photo Credit: THULASI KAKKAT

KOCHI

01 October 2021 00:25 IST

The foundation stone for the poet G. Sankara Kurup memorial was laid on Thursday. Literary critic M. K. Sanoo laid the foundation stone. B. Bhadra, former Deputy Mayor and granddaughter of the poet, was the chief guest. Kochi Mayor M. Anilkumar attended. The memorial will come up near Goshree bridges.

