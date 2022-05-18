Stolen Kochi boat recovered from Thengapattanam in south Tamil Nadu

A gang allegedly threatened the boatmen and stole the boat seven nautical miles off the Kochi coast

Fort Kochi Coastal Police on Wednesday recovered a boat belonging to a resident of Kuzhuppilli that was allegedly taken to Thengapattanam in south Tamil Nadu by a gang on May 12. The gang, from the same place in Kanyakumari district, was led by one Arul Raj.

According to the investigating team, the boat had left Kalamukku harbour in Vypin around 4 a.m. on May 12. It was located seven nautical miles off the Kochi coast when the gang reached the spot in fibre boats and allegedly threatened the vessel’s 11-member crew and stole it. Following the incident, the police team from Kochi reached Thengapattanam on May 15 midnight and recovered the boat amidst resistance from the relatives of the main accused. The return journey started around 2 p.m. on May 17 and the boat reached the mini harbour in Murikkumpadam by 6 a.m. on Wednesday, according to an official communication.

The gang had allegedly stolen the propeller and GPS wireless set from the boat. The propeller was later recovered by the investigating team. Police said that Arul and his gang will soon be taken into custody.