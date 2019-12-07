Kochi

Stir planned against price rise

The Kerala Hotel and Restaurants Association State committee has rued the steep hike in prices of items of daily use such as onion and maintained that it would force restaurant operators to close the outlets for an indefinite period.

A meeting of the association secretariat here decided to hold protest meets demanding government intervention to arrest price rise.

The issue will be discussed at the State delegates meet in Ernakulam on December 17, and if the situation remains as grim as now, hotels and restaurants under the association will down shutters indefinitely, a statement issued by association general secretray G. Jayapal said.

Dec 7, 2019

