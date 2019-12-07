Stir planned against price rise

The Kerala Hotel and Restaurants Association State committee has rued the steep hike in prices of items of daily use such as onion and maintained that it would force restaurant operators to close the outlets for an indefinite period.
A meeting of the association secretariat here decided to hold protest meets demanding government intervention to arrest price rise.
The issue will be discussed at the State delegates meet in Ernakulam on December 17, and if the situation remains as grim as now, hotels and restaurants under the association will down shutters indefinitely, a statement issued by association general secretray G. Jayapal said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.