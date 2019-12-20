Stir for restoring the idea of India: Kanam

The country-wide protests that are taking place against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) should be viewed as agitations for retaining and restoring the idea of India, Communist Party of India (CPI) State secretary Kanam Rajendran has said.

Speaking at a protest meeting organised by the Left Democratic Front (LDF) in Kochi on Thursday, Mr. Rajendran said the people of the country should unitedly fight the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). People hit the streets of the country against the Act as they realised the political motives behind the legislation pushed by Home Minister Amit Shah, said Mr. Rajendran. The fight against the policies of the BJP should be developed into a mass movement and people should join it cutting across political affiliations, he said.

Mr. Rajendran termed the statements of some United Democratic Front leaders against the Leader of the Opposition joining the protest led by the Chief Minister as unfortunate. “None should try to weaken the protests against the BJP. Those who are keen on the progress and development of the country should join the protest, he said. LDF activists took out the march to the BSNL office demanding the scraping of the CAA.

C.N. Mohanan, CPI(M) district secretary, party leaders C.M. Dinesh Mani, K.N. Unnikrishnan, CPI district secretary P. Raju, NCP State secretary V.G. Raveendran, LDF district convener George Edapparathy and CPI(M) Vyttila area secretary K.D. Vincent spoke.

Later in the evening, marches were led by various area committees of the CPI(M) to protest the arrest of party general secretary Sitaram Yechury.

KSU stages protest

Meanwhile, a group of KSU activists laid siege to the road in front of Government Law College on Thursday to protest the arrest of historian Ramachandra Guha in Bengaluru.

KSU State leader A.A. Ajmal, who inaugurated the siege, said the time had arrived for the country’s student community to come out of classrooms to lead the second freedom movement.