Stir for expediting road connectivity

Thripunithura residents to hold hunger strike on Jan. 1

Even as Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) says that it is premature to comment on establishing road connectivity to Kochi Metro’s terminal station in Thripunithura, representatives of residents’ associations in Thripunithura are on the warpath, demanding clarity on the issue.

They have decided to hold a hunger strike at East Fort Junction on January 1, deploring the “inordinate delay” in finalising road connectivity from SN Junction to Thripunithura railway station. No effort was being made to hew out a road, at the ground level. This was a challenge to members of the public, said Thripunithura Rajanagari Union of Residents’ Associations (TRURA).

Metro authorities say that an elevated viaduct and stabling line have been envisaged in the corridor that would end near Thripunithura railway station.

They also cite that land acquisition will be minimal for this. In this circumstance, commuters from Thripunithura, towns localed in Kochi’s eastern suburbs, Kottayam, and from Idukki would have to enter the station’s premises through the narrow entry of Thripunithura railway station, said V.P. Prasad, chairman of the association.

Inadequate road connectivity, that also to a terminal station of the metro, woul lead to chaos and congestion. This would further hamper buses from entering the station premises, affecting last-mile connectivity and integration of the metro with buses and other modes of public transport. In this circumstance, TRURA members had decided to observe a token hunger strike from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on January 1, said V.C. Jayendran, convenor. The KMRL had laid survey stones on the stretch in the third quarter of the year.