Stiff protests warned against Navakerala Sadas in Ernakulam

November 23, 2023 11:31 am | Updated 11:31 am IST - KOCHI

District Congress Committee president Mohammed Shiyas has warned of stiff protests against the Navakerala Sadas in Ernakulam if the Chief Minister is intent on forceful suppression of protests.

He was inaugurating a protest march to the Kanayannur taluk office organised by the district committee of the Kerala Students’ Union in protest against the alleged assault of Youth Congress activists by Democratic Youth Federation of India workers in Kannur and the Chief Minister’s alleged call for riots.

“There has been no other government that caused this much hardship to people. Those who have caused the severe financial distress are going around with the Navakerala Sadas by insulting people. The government is spending lakhs at a time while schoolchildren are being denied midday meals, and lakhs are being denied pension,” Mr. Shiyas alleged.

KSU district president Krishna Lal presided.

