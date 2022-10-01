Stethoscope effective in diagnosing heart defects in children: study

The Hindu Bureau KOCHI
October 01, 2022 00:08 IST

A study by Amrita Hospital here has found that listening to heart sounds with the traditional stethoscope can distinguish with a high degree of accuracy hearts that are normal from those with defects.

The original research, published in the British Medical Journal, Pediatrics Open, involved 545 children with suspected congenital heart defects. The study tested the diagnostic accuracy of physical examination of the cardiovascular system in children and compared it with echocardiography used to diagnose heart conditions, according to a release issued here.

Dr. R. Krishna Kumar, clinical professor and head, pediatric cardiology, said that physical examination involving stethoscope was also quite good in correctly identifying common congenital heart diseases in children. “In our study, it could differentiate normal hearts from abnormal ones with an accuracy of 95% and above. This shows that when applied correctly, stethoscope could avoid unnecessary use of more expensive investigations like echocardiography and allow for substantial reduction in health care costs and reduce the burden on the healthcare system,” he said.

