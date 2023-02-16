ADVERTISEMENT

Steps will be taken to ensure smooth conduct of Chottanikkara ‘Makam thozhal’, says Ernakulam Collector

February 16, 2023 07:38 pm | Updated 07:38 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

District Collector Renu Raj has said that necessary steps will be taken to ensure the safety of devotees attending the ‘Makam thozhal’ ritual at the Chottanikkara temple on March 6.

A review meeting attended by officials of various departments decided to implement the required measures, as there was a chance of spike in the number of devotees in the post-COVID scenario, said a release.

Last year, over 1.2 lakh had attended the ritual. Around 1.5 lakh persons are expected to turn up this time. Nearly 790 police officers will be posted at the temple. Women personnel will also be present as majority of the devotees will be women. Parking of vehicles will be arranged at the GVHSS ground at Chottanikkara.

Besides setting up barricades, two fire tender units will be deployed near the temple. Necessary directions have been issued to avoid chances of fire in nearby shops.

Maintenance work on roads near the temple will be avoided on March 5, 6, and 7. The KSRTC will operate additional services. The Health department will ensure supply of safe drinking water, and wells on the temple premises will be chlorinated.

