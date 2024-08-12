GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Steps to foster entrepreneurial culture among students in Kerala

Industries Minister launches ‘Dreamvestor’ project

Published - August 12, 2024 07:49 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Department of Industries and Commerce organised a meeting of coordinators of Entrepreneurship Development Clubs in educational institutions across the State, in Kochi on Monday. Industries Minister P. Rajeeve inaugurated a new online portal to streamline the activities of the clubs and launched the ‘Dreamvestor’ project, which aims to nurture innovative entrepreneurial ideas among students and help them start new ventures.

Each club receives a grant of ₹20,000 per financial year. The Minister announced that from this financial year onwards, the assistance will be provided in three tiers: Beginner, Intermediate and Advanced, based on the classification of the clubs. Educational institutions can use these funds for organising workshops, interactions with sectoral experts, various training programmes focused on entrepreneurship development, field visits, and more.

The Minister also announced special financial assistance for students who propose promising entrepreneurial ideas through the clubs. There will be State-level awards for the clubs that showcase their outstanding performances.

