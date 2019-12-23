Kochi

Steps to expeditemarket renovation

more-in

Permits for new buildings soon

A seven-member committee was formed on Monday to fast-track decision making on the renovation of the Ernakulam Market, a project under Cochin Smart Mission Limited.

The committee will comprise a member each from the Market Stall Owners’ Association and the Kerala Merchants Chamber of Commerce, four representatives of the Corporation and one CSML representative.

A stakeholder meeting was held on Tuesday to discuss the renovation.

A decision was also taken to provide new building permits at the market at the earliest.

A decision will soon be taken on rehabilitating shop owners while construction on the new building is under way.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Kochi
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 24, 2019 12:26:42 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Kochi/steps-to-expeditemarket-renovation/article30383268.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY