Steps to expeditemarket renovation

A seven-member committee was formed on Monday to fast-track decision making on the renovation of the Ernakulam Market, a project under Cochin Smart Mission Limited.
The committee will comprise a member each from the Market Stall Owners’ Association and the Kerala Merchants Chamber of Commerce, four representatives of the Corporation and one CSML representative.
A stakeholder meeting was held on Tuesday to discuss the renovation.
A decision was also taken to provide new building permits at the market at the earliest.
A decision will soon be taken on rehabilitating shop owners while construction on the new building is under way.
