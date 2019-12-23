Steps to expeditemarket renovation

A seven-member committee was formed on Monday to fast-track decision making on the renovation of the Ernakulam Market, a project under Cochin Smart Mission Limited.

The committee will comprise a member each from the Market Stall Owners’ Association and the Kerala Merchants Chamber of Commerce, four representatives of the Corporation and one CSML representative.

A stakeholder meeting was held on Tuesday to discuss the renovation.

A decision was also taken to provide new building permits at the market at the earliest.

A decision will soon be taken on rehabilitating shop owners while construction on the new building is under way.