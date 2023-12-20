GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Steps to combat dengue, leptospirosis in Ernakulam

December 20, 2023 06:58 pm | Updated 06:58 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The District Medical Office has suggested improved control measures in view of the rise in cases of dengue fever, leptospirosis, influenza, and scrub typhus in the State.

The preventive measures recommended against leptospirosis included removing mosquito-breeding sources near homes and their premises and observing dry day once a week. For influenza, the steps suggested include wearing masks and staying away from those with fever.

The control measures to prevent scrub typhus include removing bushes near homes and seeking medical care without delay.

Related Topics

disease / Kochi

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.