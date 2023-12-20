Steps to combat dengue, leptospirosis in Ernakulam

December 20, 2023 06:58 pm | Updated 06:58 pm IST - KOCHI

The District Medical Office has suggested improved control measures in view of the rise in cases of dengue fever, leptospirosis, influenza, and scrub typhus in the State.

The preventive measures recommended against leptospirosis included removing mosquito-breeding sources near homes and their premises and observing dry day once a week. For influenza, the steps suggested include wearing masks and staying away from those with fever.

The control measures to prevent scrub typhus include removing bushes near homes and seeking medical care without delay.