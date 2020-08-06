Steps to be taken to supply essential items in containment zones

KOCHI

06 August 2020 23:45 IST

No changes in guidelines issued by district administration: police

The district administration will ensure supply of essential items in containment zones based on a time schedule.

People in various containment zones had complained that they were not able to source essentials in view of the stringent restrictions imposed by the police. Agriculture Minister V.S. Sunil Kumar said on Thursday that arrangements would be made to provide essential items to those residing in containment zones.

He will hold an online meeting with elected representatives and members of voluntary organisations in Fort Kochi. The police and Health Department personnel will conduct awareness programmes in the region. Those conducting weddings and funerals will have to contact the representatives of the local bodies concerned, and police and revenue officials.

The Minister said areas reporting a spike in the number of primary contacts and high-risk sections would also be declared containment zones, if required. Entry would not be permitted for outsiders into tribal hamlets in view of the pandemic regulations, he said.

District Police Chief (Rural) K. Karthik said no changes had been made in the guidelines for containment zones issued by the district administration. District Collector S. Suhas has urged the public to utilise the control room facility managed by the Health Department. The helpline numbers are 0484 2368802, 2368902, and 2368702. People may contact the number 8281449877 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. for their COVID-19 test results.