Steps to be taken to supply essential items in containment zones

The district administration will ensure supply of essential items in containment zones based on a time schedule.
People in various containment zones had complained that they were not able to source essentials in view of the stringent restrictions imposed by the police. Agriculture Minister V.S. Sunil Kumar said on Thursday that arrangements would be made to provide essential items to those residing in containment zones.
He will hold an online meeting with elected representatives and members of voluntary organisations in Fort Kochi. The police and Health Department personnel will conduct awareness programmes in the region. Those conducting weddings and funerals will have to contact the representatives of the local bodies concerned, and police and revenue officials.
The Minister said areas reporting a spike in the number of primary contacts and high-risk sections would also be declared containment zones, if required. Entry would not be permitted for outsiders into tribal hamlets in view of the pandemic regulations, he said.
District Police Chief (Rural) K. Karthik said no changes had been made in the guidelines for containment zones issued by the district administration. District Collector S. Suhas has urged the public to utilise the control room facility managed by the Health Department. The helpline numbers are 0484 2368802, 2368902, and 2368702. People may contact the number 8281449877 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. for their COVID-19 test results.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath