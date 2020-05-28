Steps to avert floods in Wayanad

A meeting of the district collectors of Wayanad and Mysuru will be held at Beechanahalli in Karnataka on June 1 for a coordinated opening of reservoirs across the Kabani or Kapila river to avert floods during the monsoon.

There are three dams across the river – Karapuzha and Banasura Sagar in Kerala, and Kabini reservoir at Beechanahalli – and the lack of coordination in opening the shutters of the dams caused floods in Wayanad.

Senior officials of the revenue and minor irrigation departments in both the States and dam safety officials of Karapuzha, Banasura Sagar and Kabini reservoirs also would attend the meet.

District Collector Adeela Abdulla, who is also the chairman of the District Disaster Management Authority, said the district administration would make a list of people living in low-lying areas and who were shifted to relief camps during the floods in last two years.

All kinds of earth work, including levelling of land for construction of houses, in the district would be banned from June 1. De-silting of rivulets was under way to ensure free flow of water, Ms. Abdulla said.