Kochi

Steps to avert floods in Wayanad

A meeting of the district collectors of Wayanad and Mysuru will be held at Beechanahalli in Karnataka on June 1 for a coordinated opening of reservoirs across the Kabani or Kapila river to avert floods during the monsoon.

There are three dams across the river – Karapuzha and Banasura Sagar in Kerala, and Kabini reservoir at Beechanahalli – and the lack of coordination in opening the shutters of the dams caused floods in Wayanad.

Senior officials of the revenue and minor irrigation departments in both the States and dam safety officials of Karapuzha, Banasura Sagar and Kabini reservoirs also would attend the meet.

District Collector Adeela Abdulla, who is also the chairman of the District Disaster Management Authority, said the district administration would make a list of people living in low-lying areas and who were shifted to relief camps during the floods in last two years.

All kinds of earth work, including levelling of land for construction of houses, in the district would be banned from June 1. De-silting of rivulets was under way to ensure free flow of water, Ms. Abdulla said.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 28, 2020 7:58:20 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Kochi/steps-to-avert-floods-in-wayanad/article31696816.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY