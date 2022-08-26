Steps taken to check pollution of Vembanad, Ashtamudi lakes inadequate, says NGT

Additional Chief Secretary (Environment) directed to appear before the Principal Bench with action-taken report

Additional Chief Secretary (Environment) directed to appear before the Principal Bench with action-taken report

Irked by the worsening pollution of the ecologically vulnerable Vembanad and Ashtamudi lakes, the Principal Bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) in New Delhi has asked the Additional Chief Secretary (Environment) to appear in person with an action-taken report on restoring the waterbodies to their original state at the next sitting scheduled for January 6, 2023.

Taking serious note of the increasing discharge of sewage and solid waste affecting the ecosystem of the lakes, the Principal Bench led by its Chairperson Adarsh Kumar Goel said remedial action taken was inadequate. “Further action needs to be taken in mission mode with the involvement of authorities at a higher level,” said an order issued by the Bench on August 24.

The tribunal has proposed a committee, headed by the Additional Chief Secretary (Environment) and comprising representatives of the departments of Tourism, Local Self-Governments and Industry, Kerala Coastal Zone Management Authority, State Pollution Control Board, Central Pollution Control Board, and the State Wetland Authority.

The committee may hold its first meeting within a month and prepare the monitoring plan, which may include coordination with the departments concerned, raising of necessary funds by recovering environmental compensation from violators, and preventing violations. The State Pollution Control Board will be the nodal agency for coordination and compliance.

A restoration plan may be prepared, which may take care of the cost of restoration and measures to be adopted and also the manner of execution. Monitoring may be done at least on a fortnightly basis, and the minutes of the meeting may be placed on the website of the State Pollution Control Board. The committee will be at liberty to co-opt any other person and take assistance from any other expert or institution. It might undertake visits to the sites and interact with stakeholders, it said.