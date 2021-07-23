Steps taken by local bodies in Ernakulam with low test positivity rate to be studied

KOCHI

23 July 2021 18:13 IST

Chief Secretary V.P. Joy has suggested considering the remedial measures taken by local bodies that had never figured in the ‘D’ category (test positivity rate above 15%) in Ernakulam district.

Mr. Joy, who presided over a meeting to review the COVID-19 situation here on Friday, recommended improved measures to create awareness among the public and the need to ensure physical distancing and wearing of masks to check the spread of the disease. The tests to ascertain positive cases have to be stepped up. It should not be restricted to those showing symptoms alone, he said.

The meeting observed that the steps taken by the local bodies that had been successful in managing the situation on a sustained basis could be emulated in regions that had recorded increased TPR. It decided to appoint duty magistrates to ensure stringent compliance with the pandemic protocol. The police will also join such efforts. Wearing of masks has to be made mandatory as there have been lapses in complying with this key directive. People have been found to be not wearing masks properly.

The monitoring in wards having high TPR will be strengthened. The ward-level samithis have been told to step up surveillance. The monitoring in airports and railway stations will also be improved. The district administration will make necessary arrangements to carry out tests at these venues.