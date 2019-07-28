Steps sought to put an end to destructive fishing practices

Fishers in Kochi have demanded immediate action against what they describe as “destructive” practices that are hurdles to reviving fish stock as the ban on trawling comes to an end at the end of this month.

While the Swathathra Matsya Thozhilali Federation has called for stringent checks on boats venturing out for fishing after July 31, the Matysa Thozhilali Aikya Vedhi has called for action against activities ranging from use of small mesh nets to juvenile fishing.

V.D. Majendran of the federation said the fall in fish catch since 2011 was the result of “unscientific” methods adopted by fishing boats operating off the coast of Kerala. He claimed that ‘pair trawling’ in which two boats are used to trawl three different levels of the sea at the same time had resulted in the destruction of fish resources. The depletion of resources has been more evident since 2011, he added.

Charles George of the Aikya Vedhi said illegal practices like juvenile fishing had continued despite government action against them. The use of small mesh fishing nets is also widely in practice which has led to the catch of small fish resulting in the depletion of future resources.

Mr. Majeendran said small fish varieties, which had been the mainstay of traditional fishers, had depleted. Anchovies had been the mainstay of traditional boats. But bigger trawlers have begun to catch them, leaving small boat operators in a fix. He said officials should check the gear and systems used in fishing boats once the trawling ban ended.

The 56-day ban began in early June to conserve fish stocks in their spawning period.