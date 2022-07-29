Steps sought for speedy repair of potholed roads in Ernakulam

July 29, 2022 00:11 IST

Roads maintained by NHAI in a pathetic state, says Hibi Eden

Local-level committees must be constituted to take steps to mend potholed roads in a speedy manner, since highways and service roads maintained by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) are in a pathetic state in most parts of Ernakulam district, Hibi Eden, MP, said at a meeting called by Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nithin Gadkari on Thursday.

He also sought steps to speed up work on the Kundannur-Angamaly NH Bypass, citing how traffic congestion and snarls were commonplace on the Edappally-Aroor NH Bypass. Work has not begun, although a detailed project report (DPR) was readied. He also sought the inclusion of land acquired for the Thripunithura Bypass in the Kochi-Dhanushkodi Greenfield NH project.

Mr. Eden further demanded that the work to widen the congested NH 66 in the Edappally-Muthakunnam corridor be speeded up. In addition, underpasses must be built beneath the Varapuzha bridge, Signal Junction on Container Road, near Thykavu Junction, and at SNDP Junction on Container Road.

The MP apprised Mr. Gadkari of the need to install street lights on the 16-km accident-prone Container Terminal Road. He also told him about the inadequacy of replacing the narrow pipe culverts that had been laid while constructing the highway over canals, with box culverts. It is because the pipe culverts are clogged, causing waterlogging.