Steps soon to address waterlogging

District Collector S. Suhas on Saturday told the District Development Committee that steps would soon be taken to address waterlogging in the city.
The projects will be executed under the supervision of the District Disaster Management Authority. Projects worth ₹10 crore will be implemented to ensure that the city does not go under water after heavy rains. Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) and Cusat will co-operate in the initiative. Support of residents’ associations will be sought in identifying blockages in drains. The Archives Department will chip in to identify the city’s drainage network.
