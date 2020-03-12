Steps on to tackle crisis as passenger flow from Italy spikes

The Health Department brought 56 persons under surveillance in the district on Wednesday for COVID-19. Of them, eight were shifted to the isolation ward at Government Medical College, Ernakulam, while 48 were put under home quarantine.

With the discharge of six patients from the medical college, the number of those under isolation has touched 24. Three cases, including a three-year old boy and his parents, were reported positive earlier.

As many as 52 passengers who arrived from Italy at the Cochin international airport in three flights in the early hours of Wednesday were shifted to the Aluva District Hospital. While 35 of them who showed no symptoms were sent for home quarantine, the remaining 17 were admitted to the medical college. A few of them, depending on the symptoms, were sent for home quarantine later.

Eight-four body fluid samples were sent to the National Institute of Virology at Alappuzha for testing.

Meanwhile, the Health authorities have stepped up preparedness by chalking out plans B, C and D to put more patients under isolation. Accordingly, District Hospital, Aluva; General Hospital, Muvattupuzha; Governement Ayurveda Medical College, Thripunithura, and other State-run facilities have been directed to open isolation wards.

Earlier, special ambulances of the Health Department took Covid-19 suspects for home quarantine. They will be under the care of the respective primary health centres for the next 28 days.

The department has also shared details of the patients with the nearest police stations.

Action will be initiated against those who fail to comply with norms.

District Collector S. Suhas said food packets would be provided to those under home quarantine. As many as 417 persons are under home quarantine in the district. According to the Collector, except for a few, all have cooperated with the Health Department.

The Control Room (Phone: 0484-2368802) received 138 calls on Wednesday, and 63 callers were given counselling.

The department is conducting awareness sessions for healthcare workers, ambulance drivers, officials of local government institutions, self-help groups, ASHAs, and members of residents’ associations.