Steps on to solve drinking water shortage

District Collector K. Mohammed Y. Safirulla has said that irrigation canals meant to serve the Periyar Valley and the Moovattupuzha irrigation projects will be opened for water flow on January 10 and 15 respectively in a bid to solve the problem of acute drinking water shortage in the eastern areas of the district. An official release said that the District Collector visited various places on Tuesday to review the preparations and the cleaning of canals.

The Collector visited the Aroor main canal, Ramamangalam branch canal and Mannathoor on Tuesday, the press release said. The demand for opening up the irrigation canals was raised by MLAs at the last meeting of the District Development Committee here.

The press release said that about 90 per cent of the work on cleaning up the canals had been completed. The Muvattupuzha canals run a length of around 335 km in the districts of Idukki, Kottayam and Ernakulam, the press release added.

The Collector also visited the Kodanad East and West canals in the Perumbavoor division of the Periyar Valley Irrigation Project as well as the Bhoothathankettu barage, Cherukunna, Muttankuzhi and Ashamannoor areas. There are 400 km of canals under the Perumbavoor division and 350 km of canals under the Aluva division in the Periyar Valley Irrigation Project. Cleaning-up works had been completed in about 60% of the areas of the Periyar Valley canal, the press release added.