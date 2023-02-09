Steps on to increase daily revenue, KSRTC tells High Court

February 09, 2023 08:07 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has informed the Kerala High Court that it was making all efforts to increase the daily revenue to the ₹8-crore mark by deploying more buses on the road.

In an additional affidavit filed before the High Court, the KSRTC submitted that it was expected that the corporation would attain the above target per day in the near future and thereby would be able to disburse the salary in the first week of the month itself.

Unless the corporation attained the revenue target per day, it was not in a position to make any commitment before the court with respect to the disbursement of the salary on the first week of every succeeding month.

The corporation also pointed out that steps had been taken to increase its operational income. However, none of the employees were concerned about the shortage of funds and the attempts made by the corporation to increase the daily revenue.

Union leaders and employees had to realise that the corporation was a sinking establishment and to stay float, each employees had to understand and try their best to generate income.

As part of Restructure 2.0, it had already adopted rejuvenation measures to increase its productivity by introducing new work norms to its employees, the corporation submitted.

The additional affidavit was filed in response to a writ petition seeking to formulate a scheme for payment of salary to KSRTC employees in the first week of every month.