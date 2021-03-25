Steps on to attach property of ganja racketeer

105 kg of narcotic was seized from the gang in November last

The Ernakulam rural police have initiated steps to attach the property of the second accused in the ganja smuggling racket from which about 105 kg of the narcotic was seized at Angamaly in November last.

Five cents of land that Nizar, 37, of Thodupuzha, had bought in his wife’s name would be attached. This was after a probe ordered by District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) K.Karthik found it to have been bought with the money illegally earned through ganja smuggling.

Following this, steps were initiated under Section 68 (e) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and documents were secured from the sub registrar’s office. Though the party concerned filed an appeal against it, the office rejected it.

This was perhaps for the first time a property was being attached on the ground of investments being made through illegal means. About 105 kg of ganja was seized from two premium cars while it was being smuggled in from Andhra Pradesh. Three accused were also arrested.

The racket had allegedly smuggled in and sold thousands of kilograms of ganja. A special investigation squad had arrested 10 persons who supplied them the contraband. Mr. Karthik said that more arrests were likely in the coming days.