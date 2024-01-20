Steps initiated to ease tension at Maharaja’s College

January 20, 2024 08:16 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST - KOCHI

A meeting of the governing body and parent-teacher association of Maharaja’s College will be held on January 22 to chalk out measures to ease differences between student organisations that escalated after the unit secretary of the Students Federation of India (SFI) was allegedly stabbed by a group on January 18.

The governing body is likely to propose an all-party meeting to find a solution to the rising incidents of conflict among the SFI, Kerala Students Union (KSU), and the Fraternity Movement. The meeting may also endorse such a proposal in view of the general consensus that political parties will have to chip in to control their student organisations, which had unleashed violence on the campus over the past two weeks in different incidents.

Though the governing body had earlier approved a code of conduct after holding parleys with representatives of student organisations, there has been little compliance going by the spike in clashes involving the students. The situation had worsened after the SFI lost the election for the third year representative to the KSU. Both the KSU and the Fraternity Movement have blamed the SFI for not allowing other organisations to function on the campus. The SFI had rejected the allegations while accusing the other organisations of triggering violence.

The governing body of the college is likely to recommend stringent provisions to ensure law and order and discipline on the campus. The proposed measures include ban on the presence of students after 6 p.m. Such restrictions will also be in place at the college hostels. The heads of departments will be told to step up their interactions with students on the need to ensure discipline and peaceful atmosphere on the campus, according to people close to the development.

A senior-most professor/head of the department is likely to be given charge of the principal in the wake of the transfer of Dr. V.S. Joy, current principal, to Sree Neelakanta Government Sanskrit College, Pattambi.

