Steps for city flood mitigation

District Collector S. Suhas has ordered completion of all works, including that of the renovation of drainage, to resolve flooding at Edappally Toll by January 31.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) officials have been asked to conduct a joint site inspection within a fortnight. The Kalamasserry Municipality has been entrusted with the supervision of works.

The decisions came at a meeting to take stock of the flood mitigation measures held here on Friday.

K.T. Sandhya Devi, deputy collector, District Disaster Management Authority; officials of NHAI, KMRL and Kalamasserry Municipality attended the meeting.