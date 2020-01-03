Kochi

Steps for city flood mitigation

more-in

District Collector S. Suhas has ordered completion of all works, including that of the renovation of drainage, to resolve flooding at Edappally Toll by January 31.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) officials have been asked to conduct a joint site inspection within a fortnight. The Kalamasserry Municipality has been entrusted with the supervision of works.

The decisions came at a meeting to take stock of the flood mitigation measures held here on Friday.

K.T. Sandhya Devi, deputy collector, District Disaster Management Authority; officials of NHAI, KMRL and Kalamasserry Municipality attended the meeting.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Kochi
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 3, 2020 10:07:12 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Kochi/steps-for-city-flood-mitigation/article30472921.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY