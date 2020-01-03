Steps for city flood mitigation

District Collector S. Suhas has ordered completion of all works, including that of the renovation of drainage, to resolve flooding at Edappally Toll by January 31.
The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) officials have been asked to conduct a joint site inspection within a fortnight. The Kalamasserry Municipality has been entrusted with the supervision of works.
The decisions came at a meeting to take stock of the flood mitigation measures held here on Friday.
K.T. Sandhya Devi, deputy collector, District Disaster Management Authority; officials of NHAI, KMRL and Kalamasserry Municipality attended the meeting.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.