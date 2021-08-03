Steps being taken to resolve Brahmapuram fiasco, Kochi Corporation tells NGT

KOCHI

03 August 2021

‘Work awarded to firm selected by govt. for biomining of legacy waste’

The Kochi Corporation has informed the National Green Tribunal (NGT) that it has stepped up measures to resolve the Brahmapuram fiasco.

In its reply in the case related to the sorry state of affairs at the now defunct plant, the Corporation authorities said the work order was awarded to the firm selected by the government for biomining of legacy waste on July 23. It is learnt that the evaluation of the tender for the waste-to-energy plant is being done at the government-level. The file was under the consideration of the Cabinet, it said.

The Plan fund for 2020-21 has earmarked ₹1 crore for construction of the collapsed roof and structure of the compost plant shed, and carrying out initial work. A preliminary survey has been completed. The tendering of the work will be initiated soon after the completion of the design work, according to the authorities.

The new leachate treatment facility will be set up along with the construction of the new compost plant. The septage will be treated at the septage treatment plant near the site until the new facility becomes a reality. The government’s Suchitwa Mission has directed the Corporation to take up work on the new leachate treatment plant only after the completion of the construction of the damaged roof of the compost plant. An assessment of the actual quantity of leachate generated should also be carried out.

The Corporation has submitted an application for authorisation for its solid waste management. The State Pollution Control Board had not issued the authorisation owing to non-compliance of rules by the civic body.