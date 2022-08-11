Kochi

Stepmother held on charge of physical abuse of minor

Special Correspondent KOCHI August 11, 2022 20:44 IST
Updated: August 11, 2022 20:44 IST

The North Paravur police have arrested an ASHA worker in Chittattukara panchayat in Paravur block on the charge of physically abusing her 11-year-old stepdaughter.

The woman from Chittattukara was arrested on Wednesday and remanded in judicial custody.

The panchayat member representing the ward said the incident came to light after the girl shared with her friends at school the alleged beating by the accused. “Students shared it with their parents who in turn alerted the school. The school authorities contacted Childline, which informed the police. The child reportedly had marks on her body suggesting abuse,” he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

He, however, said the child’s father and elder sister had supported the mother and claimed the allegations to be baseless. It was surprising considering that she was a very efficient ASHA worker who did commendable work during the height of lockdown and was available to help with distribution of medicines even during night. “Since her arrest, I have written to the heath committee asking to take action against her,” he said.

The police have booked her invoking IPC Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt using dangerous weapons) and relevant sections of the Juvenile Justice Act.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
crime
Read more...