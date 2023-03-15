ADVERTISEMENT

Stench from bone meal, rubber processing units makes life miserable for residents in Edayar

March 15, 2023 07:25 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST - KOCHI

Protest staged in front of Environment Surveillance Centre of the State Pollution Control Board at Eloor demanding immediate action against erring units

The Hindu Bureau

Councillors of Eloor Municipality representing wards affected by bad odour from bone meal and rubber processing units in Edayar stage a protest at the Environment Surveillance Centre of the State Pollution Control Board in Eloor on Tuesday night.  | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The unbearable stench emanating from bone meal, rubber and meat processing units in the Edayar industrial area has made life miserable for residents of wards 7, 8, and 9 in Eloor municipality.

The foul odour had worsened over the past three days, prompting residents to seek the intervention of councillors. Elected representatives staged a protest in front of the Environment Surveillance Centre of the State Pollution Control Board (PCB) at Eloor on Tuesday night demanding immediate action against the units responsible for violation of environmental norms.

“The foul smell experienced felt like emanating from stinking meat. Many complained of uneasiness and headache. Children and women are the worst affected,” said Jayasree Sathish, councillor of Ilanjikal ward (No. 7). “We have been witnessing a trend where the smell subsides after a protest. The board has failed to address the issue. The authorities must carry out a health audit,” she said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

K.A. Mahin, councillor representing Mepirikunnu ward (No. 9), alleged that the quantity of slaughter waste brought to the bone meal units had gone up considerably. “We doubt that raw meat waste is being brought to the units from other districts. Despite expert agencies pointing to lack of measures to check air and water pollution, the PCB is yet to act,” he alleged.

Board officials said that the erring units had been given a month to rectify faulty biofilters, which are used to remove pollutants and odour from air impacted by industrial and manufacturing processes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

air pollution

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US