Steep surge in COVID-19 cases in Ernakulam

Kochi

20 April 2021 20:24 IST

3,212 people test positive; seven-day ‘lockdown’ in containment zones

The number of new COVID-19 cases in Ernakulam crossed the 3000-mark on Tuesday with 3,212 people testing positive. The test positivity rate is 23.18%.

The district’s active caseload stands at 18,584. Thripunithura recorded 126 new cases, while Thrikkakara saw 107 cases. From Vengola, 98 people have tested positive. Varapuzha registered 85 new cases, Rayamangalam 65, Kalamassery 63 and Maradu 62. One police officer and four health workers were among those who were infected. The source of infection could not be determined in 44 cases.

For testing, 13,856 samples were collected. While 458 people tested negative on Tuesday, 43,943 people remain in quarantine.

Advertising

Advertising

While 13,839 people are recovering at home, the number of people admitted at private hospitals has grown to 906. A total of 325 patients are recovering at COVID care centres at government hospitals.

Containment zones

A seven-day ‘lockdown’ will be imposed in areas declared as containment zones by the district administration and restrictions will be tightened in these places with effect from 6 p.m. on Wednesday. Edathala, Vengola and Mazhuvannoor panchayats have been declared containment zones entirely and the restrictions will apply to all wards of these panchayats.

Only one entry and one exit will be open at the containment zones, where police officers will be posted for checking.

More than five people will not be allowed to gather in public places. Dining at restaurants will not be allowed, but parcel service will be permitted till 9 p.m. No activity related to tourism will be allowed, and at places of worship, rituals can be held without large gatherings. Shops selling essentials, like medical stores, ration shops and provision stores, will remain open, and markets will function only till 7.30 p.m. Only 20 people, including family members, will be allowed to attend wedding. The number has been capped at 10 for funerals.

A total of 113 wards in the district have turned into containment zones. These include divisions 8, 22, 27, 26, and 60 of the Kochi Corporation. The recent mass testing drive found that the Keezhmad panchayat area had a very high test positivity rate of 43%.

A set of 140 sector magistrates will be appointed newly to enforce COVID protocol in public places and establishments. This will be in addition to the 60 sector magistrates who are already working.