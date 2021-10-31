Steel furniture cluster to come up near Perumbavoor soon

KOCHI

31 October 2021 19:17 IST

Common facility centre involves investment of about ₹16 crore

More than 600 steel furniture units in Ernakulam will get a common facility centre close to Perumbavoor, which will enable the units to produce quality steel furniture with world-class finish.

Jolly Pappachan, chairman of the Kalady Steel Consortium, said work on the common facility centre had begun and the centre and the automated machines there would bring about a major transformation in the steel furniture culture in the district.

The steel furniture industry employs around one lakh people in the district and is a flourishing one despite the presence of Chinese products. Sources said though the products were of great finish, they often failed to comply with quality standards.

The common facility centre was being backed by the Union Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, and would involve an investment of around ₹16 crore, said Industries Department sources.

The facility will come up on around 20,000 sq. ft. of space and steel furniture units across the State are expected to benefit greatly from the facility, which will also increase job opportunities in the sector.