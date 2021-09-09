Steady rate in infections among vaccinated population in Kerala’s Ernakulam

KOCHI

09 September 2021 18:46 IST

27% of the inoculated in the district tested positive for the virus in the last four weeks

An average 27% of the vaccinated population in Ernakulam district of Kerala figured among those who tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in the last four weeks.

The percentage of the vaccinated among the 15,755 positive cases in the first week was 27.93. It went up to 28.38% in the second week and hovered around the 28% mark in the third week. The percentage of the infected among the vaccinated was 26.99 in the fourth week. Breakthrough infections, which occur among people 14 days after the second shot, also witnessed a spike in the last four weeks. The number of such infections reported in the first week was 590. It slipped to 521 in the second week and went up to 757 in the third week. The fourth week had 803 breakthrough infections, as per official records.

In July, 19.33% of infections were among the vaccinated, while the corresponding figure in August was 27.21%. The percentage of breakthrough infections in August was 3.4%. Around 26% cases were among the vaccinated from September 1 to September 7. The elderly constituted 16.14% of the infected, while the corresponding figure in August was 15.26%. Nearly 18% of the cases from September 1 to September 7 were among children. In August, the corresponding figure was 18.18%.

Vaccination

M.G. Sivadas, nodal officer for immunisation in Ernakulam, said around 90% of the target population in the district had received the first dose. Around 2.5 lakh people have to be administered the first dose to attain the 100% target, he added. Nine local bodies have achieved the 100% target of administering one dose to the target population. The health authorities remain hopeful of attaining the 100% target of providing the first dose to the target population soon.