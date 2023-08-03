ADVERTISEMENT

Steady increase in dengue cases in Ernakulam since May

August 03, 2023 07:13 pm | Updated 07:13 pm IST - KOCHI

The district recorded 802 cases in May, 2,022 in June, and over 2,600 in July

The Hindu Bureau

There is no respite from dengue cases in Ernakulam.

The district recorded over 2,600 cases in July. The corresponding figure in July last year was around 1,300. An analysis of the data related to dengue cases showed a steady increase from May onwards.

The number of cases more than doubled in June compared to May. In May, the total number of cases was 802. In June, the number went up to 2,022.

Eight deaths were reported in June owing to dengue infection. The cases had witnessed a spike this June compared to June 2022. Around 1,295 dengue cases were reported last June while the figure crossed the 2,000-mark this June. The average daily cases had gone up above 100 in July.

The regions that continue to report dengue cases include Aluva, Ayyampuzha, Choornikkara, Chowara, Edappally, Ezhikkara, Kadungalloor, Kakkanad, Kalady, Kalamassery, Kanjoor, Kumarapuram, Kuthapady, Maneed, Munambam, Perumbavoor, Ponnurunni, Rayamangalam, Vadavucode, Vengola, Vennala, and Mattancherry.

Stating that the spike in dengue cases must be taken seriously, Dr. Rajeev Jayadevan, member of the Public Health Advisory panel, Indian Medical Association, Kerala, pointed out that research had shown that the presence of plastic in water (like a blocked drain filled with plastic bags and junk) induces a hormonal change in the aedes mosquito, accelerating its life cycle. “The mosquitoes can proliferate at a faster rate in such a scenario,” he said.

“It is very strongly recommended that every person with dengue must be isolated with mosquito nets so that the spread is averted. There are also reports of dengue outbreak even in upscale apartment complexes that have upgraded ventilation systems and mosquito nets,” he said.

Suggesting that mosquito control holds the key in checking the spread, Dr. Jayadevan said that sustained measures must be in place and it should not be limited to the pre-monsoon clean-up measures carried out in various local bodies. “The containment steps should be held throughout the year,” he said.

Crossword+

