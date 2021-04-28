Stay home till tests prove negative: police

‘People taking RT-PCR test found roaming around before results are out’

The Ernakulam rural police have warned against the people who have undergone the RT-PCR test from roaming around before the results are out.

This was after the police noticed such a tendency within the rural limits.

K. Karthik, District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural), urged the public to avoid it at a time when infections were soaring.

Those who had undergone tests should leave their homes only if the results returned a negative result, he said.

Migrant workers have been asked to avoid crowding while waiting for someone to hire their labour since the lack of social distancing was potentially dangerous. Mr. Karthik urged people in need of their service to hire them from their places.

Continuing the crackdown on COVID-19 protocol violations, the Ernakulam Rural Police on Wednesday registered 120 cases, arrested 30 and seized four vehicles. Besides, action was taken against 2,325 persons for not wearing masks and 2,010 for not maintaining physical distance.

Motorist arrested

The Aluva East police arrested a motorist on Wednesday for driving his car after removing the barrier demarcating a containment zone in the second ward of Choornikkara panchayat.

The arrested man was identified as Ubaid, 40, of Thayikkattukara. He was slapped with charges under the Kerala Epidemic Disease Ordinance and Disaster Management Act.