Status quo ordered in multiplex closure issue

The Kerala High Court on Friday ordered that status quo be maintained till June 13 with respect to the Ernakulam District Collector’s order directing closure of the multiplex screens at Centre Square Mall on M.G. Road.

The court passed the order on a writ petition filed by Peevees Project (P) Limited challenging the Collector’s order.

Collector’s order

The Collector had passed the order on a report filed by the Divisional Fire Officer, stating that the floors where the mutiplex was situated had not been granted final no objection certificate by the Fire and Rescue Service Department.

The petitioner pointed out that the High Court had already stayed further proceedings consequent to the rejection of the final fire no-objection certificate by the department. The Collector was trying to circumvent the High Court interim order, the petitioner alleged.

The Collector, who is also the Chairman of the District Disaster Management Authority, had issued the order invoking Sections 30, 33, 34, and 51 (b) of the Disaster Management Act.

The petitioner contended that there was no circumstance warranting the exercise of powers under the Act. He had acted arbitrarily and without application of mind. The court posted the case for further hearing on June 13.