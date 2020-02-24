Stationery stocks gutted in fire

KOCHI

24 February 2020 21:22 IST

A fire broke out in the rooftop space of the office of a super stockist of school and office stationery, at Monastery Road, near Ernakulam South Railway Station.

Fire tenders from Club Road, Gandhi Nagar, Mattancherry, Eloor and Thripunithura reached the spot to douse the fire, which destroyed everything on the rooftop. Firemen suspected a short-circuit to have caused the fire. The loss is estimated to be over ₹30 lakh.

The space was said to be an illegal extension of the office.

Advertising

Advertising