Station redevelopment: dismantling work at Ernakulam Town completed

May 11, 2023 10:04 pm | Updated 10:04 pm IST - KOCHI

The dismantling of parts of the Ernakulam Town railway station building, which is required under phase-I of the ₹150-crore redevelopment work, has been completed, while the parcel office and other offices of the Railway have been shifted to make way for the construction work that began last year.

In addition, the dismantling of platform shelter on platform one for building a 12-metre-wide foot overbridge (FOB) has been completed, while piling has begun for a multi-level car parking (MLCP). Utility shifting and other preparatory works are in progress.

A total of 18 staff quarters were dismantled for the construction of MLCP and alternative accommodation arranged for residents. Load test on the test pile has been completed and piling works have commenced, Railway sources said.

Ready mix concrete (RMC) plants for the construction work too have been commissioned. Piling work for the new residential tower that is under way at Ernakulam Junction is nearing completion, with 69 out of 73 piles having been completed.

Other works executed so far or are in progress include topographical, drone and utility survey and soil investigation, while right of way was handed over for all works.

The station building is proposed to be redeveloped as a “green building”, complying with standards laid down under Green Rating for Integrated Habitat Assessment (GRIHA). As part of the station redevelopment, a new west terminal building will come up in place of the existing building that will be demolished in three phases.

The three-storey west terminal will have waiting lounges for passengers with facilities such as restaurants, retail outlets, toilets, and dedicated arrival and departure corridors. An air-concourse with skywalk connectivity too will be readied.

The redevelopment work was awarded as an engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contract to M/s RANK Projects and Development Pvt. Ltd. in August 2022. The redevelopment project ought to be completed in August 2023. The project management services for the work was awarded to M/s Aarvee Associates Pvt. Ltd., Hyderabad, for ₹5.92 crore.