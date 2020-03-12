Station House Officer suspended for dereliction of duty

KOCHI

12 March 2020 01:32 IST

Alleged failure to take up timely inquest proceedings of a man who was found dead

V.S. Navas, Station House Officer, Aluva East, was on Wednesday placed under suspension for alleged dereliction of duty in the timely conduct of inquest proceedings of a man found dead hanging at his house.

Harshitha Attaluri, Inspector General, Thiruvananthapuram Range, issued the order based on a report submitted by District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) K. Karthik.

The body of the 67-year-old was reportedly left as it was after the wife found him hanging when she returned from work on Monday evening.

Advertising

Advertising

Police officers allegedly declined to bring down the body citing restrictions in conducting inquest proceedings after sundown, following which the body was left hanging till next morning around 9 a.m.

Mr. Navas was suspended for his alleged mismanagement of the situation, sources said. They added that while the inquest proceedings were supposed to be carried out during the day, there was still scope for carrying them out on humanitarian grounds if there was sufficient light.

Delay in proceedings

However, what aggravated the situation was the further delay in conducting the inquest even the next morning. The Deputy Superintendent of Police, Anti-Narcotic Cell, Ernakulam Rural, has been asked to conduct an inquiry and submit report within 14 days, sources said.

Mr. Navas, then Station House Officer at Central station, was in the news last year when he had reportedly gone “missing” for a couple of days after an alleged verbal spat with a senior officer.