Statewide lane discipline drive in Kerala from Friday, says Transport Minister Antony Raju

January 05, 2023 06:09 pm | Updated 06:09 pm IST - KOCHI

A Statewide awareness campaign to ensure that motorists adhere by lane discipline (wherein goods carriers and slow-moving vehicles ought to keep to the slow track) will begin from Friday. The campaign will kick off at Koduvally in Kozhikode, Minister for Transport Antony Raju said here on Thursday.

“All officers, led by Transport Commissioner S. Srijith, will carry out the ground-level inspection. The decision to clamp down on violators of lane discipline comes in the wake of reports that careless driving leads to 65% of the road accidents and 55% of the fatalities. Steps will also be taken to curb drug addiction among drivers,” said Mr. Raju.

He was inaugurating a computerised vehicle-testing station and driving-test track of the sub-RTO office, Tripunithura, on Thursday. The computerised facility located near Puthencruz is the ninth one in the State.

Efforts will also be made to ready an automated testing track in puramboke land located near the test track, said Mr. Raju. “All this will put an end to allegations that Motor Vehicles department (MVD) officials are sometimes acting in a subjective manner. Applicants can thus verify the testing process. Such computerised systems will be introduced in more areas. Already, a bulk of MVD services are available online, and people need not visit RTO offices or rely on agents,” the Minister said.

He termed Vidya Vahan – a project of the MVD that helps parents track the location of a school bus during its entire trip – as the first in India. It has a provision whereby parents can tell the driver concerned if the bus had exceeded the speed limit. A total of 95% of complaints received at Vahaneeyam, a file disposal drive, were solved. ‘Smart’ driving licences are unable to be issued due to a case pending before the court. Instead, ’elegant’ cards are being issued on a pilot basis in Thiruvananthapuram. This will be introduced in all districts, added Mr. Raju.