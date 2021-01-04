State’s antimicrobial resistance plan hit by pandemic

KOCHI

04 January 2021 00:50 IST

Antibiotics prescribed as part of COVID treatment protocol

The implementation of the Kerala Antimicrobial Resistance Strategic Action Plan (KARSAP), launched two years ago, laying down priorities to combat antimicrobial resistance (AMR), has taken a hit following the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The virus, however, is only likely to exacerbate antimicrobial resistance, says Sarada Devi K.L., head of the Department of Microbiology at the Government Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram. Antibiotics, like azithromycin, are prescribed as part of the treatment protocol for COVID-19 for nearly all patients who test positive, often with no rationale, but to avoid secondary bacterial infections in most cases, she says.

The Kerala AMR Surveillance Network (KARSNET) has 27 participating institutions, of which 10 are in the public sector. Infections and pathogens are tracked in patients arriving at these institutions, contributing data on AMR. Due to the pandemic, several institutions are not participating since few patients mean that samples cannot be collected, and the microbiology departments in these institutions have also been attempting to handle the coronavirus, says Dr. Sarada, who is also the nodal officer for the implementation of the action plan.

“No funds have been set aside at the State-level to implement the plan. Allocating funds is crucial at this stage. The institutions for AMR surveillance, particularly in the private sector, need to be given some support to keep them motivated,” she said.

The antibiotic stewardship programme has also not been functioning from March onwards, she says. “As part of the antibiotic stewardship programme, if a clinician wants to start high-end antibiotics, they must consult the infectious diseases specialist or the microbiologist at the hospital on antibiotic use and whether its administration is to be escalated or de-escalated. We have been focusing on infection control practices, but everything else has been put on hold.”

Since there had been no dearth of patients at the Ernakulam General Hospital, AMR surveillance continued, says Anitha A., Superintendent at the hospital. The hospital follows a hub-and-spoke model, collecting samples from six other government hospitals in the district for surveillance of microbes. Sample collection from these hospitals might have fallen to some extent during the pandemic, she adds.

“We hoped to make the State antibiotic literate by 2021. NGOs and the Kudumbashree Mission were to be a part of this awareness project, but nothing has happened this year,” says Dr. Sarada.

The action plan follows the World Health Organisation’s ‘One Health’ approach, which means that several sectors, like animal husbandry, fisheries, agriculture and environment, are all crucial in dealing with AMR. “We do not have a good laboratory to incorporate the environment aspect, and ensure investigations on antibiotic residues in the environment, since there isn’t enough funding. Collecting unused drugs was initiated in Thiruvananthapuram to incinerate them and prevent them from being disposed directly into the environment. Expanding this to other districts also requires funding,” adds Dr. Sarada.

The Ernakulam General Hospital has also been able to keep its antibiotic stewardship programme afloat during the pandemic. The programme is crucial to ensure that patients are administered proper antibiotics in the proper dose, says Dr. Anitha.