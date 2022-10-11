State yet to come up with a comprehensive legislation to curb inhuman evil practices, sorcery and black magic

ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala has yet to enact a comprehensive legislation to curb inhuman evil practices in the State including sorcery and black magic though efforts in this direction were initiated some eight years ago.

A significant step in this direction came in 2014 when a working draft of the bill Kerala Exploitation by Superstition (Prevention) Act was prepared by the then Additional Director General of Police (Intelligence), A. Hemachandran.

Three years ago, the Kerala Law Reforms Commission drew up a draft bill, the Kerala Prevention of Eradication of Inhuman Evil Practices, Sorcery and Black Magic Bill -2019, which was submitted to the State government. The bill is believed to be under the consideration of the State Home Department.

The demand for the legislation has become louder in the wake of the killing of two women in the ‘ritualistic human sacrifices’ cases in Elanthoor.

The Commission took up the task considering the social situation that was prevailing in the State, said K. T. Thomas, former Supreme Court judge and chairman of the Commission.

The State government had sought the views of the panel on the issue. The enactments in Karnataka and Maharashtra following the killings of social activists M. M. Kalburgi and Narendra Dabholkar also served as social triggers for Kerala, said K. Sasidharan Nair, Vice Chairman of the Commission.

According to Mr. Hemachandran, three separate instances of killings following black magic in different parts of the State prompted the drafting of the 2014 draft bill. Even now, several such instances of exploitation are taking place across the State though only a few are known outside, he said.

The 2019 bill had listed the offences punishable under the Act as cognizable and non-bailable ones. The convicts were prescribed imprisonment up to seven years and a fine up to ₹50,000 besides the punishments for offences under the Indian Penal Code. The name and place of residence of convicts shall be published in local newspapers. The government may undertake awareness programmes on the ill-effects of inhuman evil practices and provide proper counselling and medical relief to the injured victims, it was proposed.

The performance of religious rituals at homes and religious places, which do not cause physical harm, religious celebrations, festivals, prayers and processions and worship performed at any religious or spiritual places were excluded from the purview of the bill.