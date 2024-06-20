State will withdraw notification on acquiring land for proposed Sabarimala airport, govt. tells HC

The State government on Thursday informed the Kerala High Court that the notification for acquiring land of Cheruvally estate for constructing the proposed Sabarimala green field airport would be withdrawn.

The submission was made by the Additional Advocate General when a writ petition field by Ayana Charitable Trust (formerly known as Gospel for Asia) and its managing trustee and others, challenging the acquisition proceedings and appointment of the Centre for Management Development, Thiruvananthapuram, for conducting a social impact assessment (SIA) study came up for hearing.

The Additional Advocate General also submitted that the government would appoint a new agency to conduct the social impact assessment study. The court closed the writ petition after recording the submissions of the Additional Advocate General.

The petitioners contended that the acquisition proceedings weremala fide as the attempt of the government was to somehow take over the petitioners’ land. The agency, the Centre for Management Development, appointed to conduct the social impact assessment study was an agency deeply connected with the Industries department. In fact, it was a research-driven management consulting and training institution which consisted of either serving or retired government servants.

The petitioner also pointed out that the expert group appointed by the State government to assess the social impact assessment study had opined that there were shortcomings in the SIA study.

The petitioners also said that the construction of the proposed airport could destroy the flora and fauna of the Karikkatoor reserve forest which was located hardly one km away from the proposed site. That apart, the geography of the area was not suitable for the construction of an airport.

