State universities will have to amend their Acts and statutes in tune with the UGC regulations

November 17, 2022 07:34 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST - KOCHI

The arduous task of amending the Acts and statutes of all the State universities in tune with the University Grants Commission (UGC) regulations awaits the Kerala government as the Supreme Court and the Kerala High Court have struck down the appointment of two Vice Chancellors (VCs) who were appointed in violation of the UGC norms.

The appointment of M.S. Rajasree at APJ Kalam Technological University and K. Riji John at Kerala University for Fisheries and Ocean Studies (KUFOS) were struck down by the courts after it was found that the search and selection committees were not formed as per regulations.

SC ruling

The apex court had ruled that the appointments made on the recommendation of the search committee, which was constituted contrary to the UGC regulations, shall be void ab initio. It also laid down that the Union law shall prevail in case of any conflict between the State legislation and the Union legislation.

Incidentally, the Governor, who is also the Chancellor of the State universities, had served show-cause notices to 12 VCs asking them to furnish reasons for not removing them from the post as he felt that they were picked up through flawed selection processes.

Amending Acts

Primarily, the universities will have to amend their Acts regarding the search and selection committees for the appointment of VCs in light of the court verdicts. Moreover, the Acts and statutes need to be reviewed thoroughly to remove the provisions that may conflict with the UGC regulations to avoid future legal issues, pointed out legal sources.

Incidentally, sources pointed out that KUFOS Act has diluted the UGC norms for the appointment of Dean. While the Act notes that a professor of five years standing shall be considered for the post and paid the salary and allowances as that of a Senior Professor of UGC scale, the UGC norms specify that only a professor of 10 years of service shall be considered for the post of senior professor, they said.