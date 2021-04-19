State to provide 25% of land cost for MC Road, Kochi-Theni NH

KOCHI

19 April 2021 23:00 IST

Revised alignment of National Highway to have 45-metre width

The development of MC Road and Kochi-Munnar-Theni NH corridor are among the three projects for which the State government would provide 25% of the cost of acquiring land.

Under this, the State would give ₹832 crore, it being one-fourth of the ₹3,328 crore that is estimated to acquire land to widen the 227-km-long Thiruvananthapuram-Kottayam-Angamaly stretch of MC Road. Similarly, it would pool in with ₹372 crore of the ₹1,489 crore needed to acquire land for the Kochi-Theni NH which is being developed as a four-lane corridor.

The funds will be routed through KIIFB. The State government had written to the Centre seeking development of MC Road as an NH corridor. This was in the wake of the road that was developed under KSTP developing traffic snarls even after bypass stretches were built in the vicinity of congested towns en route. Likewise, the NHAI has envisaged a revised alignment to develop Kochi-Theni NH, bypassing Munnar town.

As per the revised alignment, the NH would begin 1 km south of the Kundannoor Junction on the Edappally-Aroor NH Bypass to prevent worsening of the congestion at the junction. The NH would have 45-metre width as compared with the old proposal for a 30-m-wide NH. It would pass through lands that were frozen for the Thripunithura Bypass.