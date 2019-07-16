State to make available alcohol for CISF members

The State government has informed the Kerala High Court that it would make available alcohol to members of the Central Industrial Security Force and its retired personnel on par with those in the armed forces and other paramilitary forces.

Writ petition

The State government filed the affidavit to this effect on a writ petition filed by the CISF Ex-Service Welfare Association.

Though the State government, on a directive from the High Court, had come up with amendments to the Excise Act and Rules, it was not implemented. Considering the statement filed by the State, the court disposed of the petition.