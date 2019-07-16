Kochi

State to make available alcohol for CISF members

more-in

The State government has informed the Kerala High Court that it would make available alcohol to members of the Central Industrial Security Force and its retired personnel on par with those in the armed forces and other paramilitary forces.

Writ petition

The State government filed the affidavit to this effect on a writ petition filed by the CISF Ex-Service Welfare Association.

Though the State government, on a directive from the High Court, had come up with amendments to the Excise Act and Rules, it was not implemented. Considering the statement filed by the State, the court disposed of the petition.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics Kochi
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Jan 26, 2020 6:08:10 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Kochi/state-to-make-available-alcohol-for-cisf-members/article28455846.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY