State to make available alcohol for CISF members

The State government has informed the Kerala High Court that it would make available alcohol to members of the Central Industrial Security Force and its retired personnel on par with those in the armed forces and other paramilitary forces.
Writ petition
The State government filed the affidavit to this effect on a writ petition filed by the CISF Ex-Service Welfare Association.
Though the State government, on a directive from the High Court, had come up with amendments to the Excise Act and Rules, it was not implemented. Considering the statement filed by the State, the court disposed of the petition.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor