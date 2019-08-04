State to lobby against fisheries Bill

The State government will join like-minded States to lobby against some of the provisions in the proposed Marine Fisheries (Regulation and Management) Bill, 2019.

These provisions in the proposed legislation violate the federal nature of the country and the rights of the States, says Minister for Fisheries J. Mercykutty Amma on Saturday.

She told The Hindu that the Bill was discussed at a meeting of fisheries unions in Kochi on Friday. Opinions from the unions have been sought and they are expected to submit them by August 10, she says. The Minister says the Union government is moving at a fast pace.

The Governments of Kerala, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal have objections to the provisions in the proposed legislation and Kerala plans to work with these States to voice its concerns.

Legal battle

Swathanthra Matsya Thozhilali Federation State convener V.D. Majeendran alleges that most of the maritime States appear not to have grasped the seriousness of the violations of their rights in the proposed law.

The States would lose their rights over the area traditionally assigned to them.

One of the issues that will haunt traditional fishermen in the future if the law is implemented is the legal battle over violation of marine fisheries regulations.

Mr. Majeendran says at present minor violations are taken into consideration by the Fisheries Department enforcement and violators are fined according to the gravity of the offences.

However, the proposed new law wants the violations to be brought before courts of law before they are settled.

This will be a big burden on fishermen who cannot afford long legal battles, says Mr. Majeendran.

Concerns of fishermen

Matsya Thozhilali Aikya Vedi convener Charles George says the proposed law does not take into consideration major concerns such as livelihood of fishermen, sustainability of marine fisheries, rights of traditional fishermen, their job security, and management issues.