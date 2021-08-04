State to formulate liquid waste management policy

Aim to prevent discharge of untreated waste into waterbodies

The government has decided to formulate a liquid waste management policy to curb pollution of waterbodies owing to the illegal discharge of untreated waste into them.

A high-level meeting convened by Chief Secretary V.P. Joy on July 27 pointed out that the government had initiated steps to come out with a draft policy on liquid waste management to address pollution from liquid waste, including sewage.

The meeting was held to discuss the follow-up action being taken on the directives issued by the National Green Tribunal against the non-compliance of rules pertaining to waste management in the State.

The draft policy will have provisions to check the menace of pollution of waterbodies caused by the illegal discharge of wastewater into rivers, lakes, and canals. The draft will be finalised based on the inputs given by various departments including local self governments, water resources and environment departments, according to senior officials associated with the project.

The meeting observed that local protests were hampering the efforts to set up sewage treatment plants using modern technology, including vacuum suction. It was referring to the opposition against the state-of-the-art sewage treatment project proposed in West Kochi.

The government will ask the civic bodies concerned to initiate legal action against vested interests trying to impede developmental and environmentally relevant projects like setting up sewage treatment plants.

The government has decided to identify revenue land across the State to install sewage/septage treatment facilities.

It was also decided to accord top priority to implementing such projects in the land owned by the government.

The Southern Bench of the National Green Tribunal had asked the Chief Secretary in June to prepare a detailed action plan to resolve the issue of pollution of waterbodies.

The authorities have to assess the damage caused to the environment and fix the environment compensation on those responsible for the pollution.

The penalty would be used to restore the natural resources in its original condition. The government was told to come up with short-term and long-term measures with lesser timeline to solve the issue in an effective manner.