State to file appeal in Vandiperiyar POCSO case shortly

December 20, 2023 08:21 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST - KOCHI

The State government will file an appeal against the trial court order acquitting the accused in the Vandiperiyar child rape and murder case shortly, government legal officers have said.

A special court trying the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act case, Kattappana, had acquitted a 24-year-old youth, the sole accused in the case, as it felt that the prosecution had failed to prove the case against him.

The court had also highlighted certain lapses in the investigation while acquitting the accused. The court observed that the police had failed to produce sufficient evidence to incriminate the accused.

Public protests

Incidentally, the acquittal had led to public protests in the State. Opposition parties and a few other organisations had accused the State police of lapses in the investigation, which according to them, led to the acquittal.

The prosecution case was that the six-year-old girl was found hanging inside her Layam (cluster home) on June 30, 2021. Though it was initially suspected that the girl died accidentally, the post-mortem examination revealed that she had been subjected to severe sexual abuse for long. The Vandiperiyar police later arrested the accused.

Before Xmas holidays

The State will file the appeal before the High Court closes for the Christmas holidays. The police had reasonably investigated the case and brought in available information before the court, felt government legal officers.

The State government will not demand a re-inquiry into the case but will focus on filing the appeal against the trial court order. The court can order a re-investigation in the case if it feels that more aspects of the case need to be probed, legal officers said.