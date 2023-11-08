State struggling to find resources for day-to-day affairs, Chief Secretary tells HC

November 08, 2023 07:18 pm | Updated 07:18 pm IST - KOCHI

Chief Secretary V. Venu on Wednesday informed the Kerala High Court that the State government is going through a severe financial crisis and is finding it difficult to garner resources for its day-to-day affairs. The Chief Secretary, who appeared online before Justice Devan Ramachandran, made the “candid confession” when a contempt of court petition filed by KSRTC pensioners for not implementing the court directive to pay pension in time came up for hearing. The Chief Secretary also apologised for not appearing before the court last time as directed by the court as he was busy with the work of Keraleeyam.

The judge flayed the Chief Secretary for making the submission that he was participating in seminars organised in connection with the Keraleeyam festival. The court asked, “Is the obligation to the court lesser or greater than that of a seminar... If you are celebrating and some people are in distress your celebration is not very important. If one person is in distress in Kerala, that shall be your priority,” the court observed. One could not expect the State government to be in celebratory mood even if one citizen was in distress, he said.

‘Death knell for RTC’

The court added the unless the government drew up a blueprint for the KSRTC to be self-reliant, the government stand that it would not pay for the utility’s pensions or salaries could not be endorsed. Such a stand would sound a death knell for the KSRTC.

The court directed the State government to pay the KSRTC retirees’ pension for October by November 13 and to strive to pay the pension for November too by then. If the pension cannot be paid by then, the Chief Secretary and Transport Secretary Biju Prabhakar, who also appeared online, should explain the reasons and the plan for paying pensions in future.

Consortium formed

The Chief Secretary also submitted that as the government did not have money to pay for KSRTC pensions, a consortium of cooperative institutions had been formed. In fact, the consortium normally took care of payment of pension. But on account of extraneous circumstances, the pension payment had been disrupted, he submitted.

The court also ordered that the Chief Secretary and the Transport Secretary should appear before it on November 15, the next posting day, if the government fails to pay the pensions by November 13.