State still short of Haritha Karma Sena volunteers

June 03, 2023 06:15 pm | Updated 06:15 pm IST - KOCHI

The State has a gap of over 10,000 Haritha Karma Sena (HKS) volunteers involved in the doorstep collection of non-biodegradable plastic from households and institutions, according to an assessment by the Suchitwa Mission.

There are currently about 33,278 HKS volunteers involved in the collection process in 14 districts. The total number of wards is about 19,489. While each ward in a panchayat requires at least two volunteers, the minimum strength for each ward under a municipality is likely between two and five based on the population. In Corporations, each ward/division may require at least 10 volunteers.

The Local Self-Government department has asked the local bodies that are yet to appoint HKS volunteers to initiate the process without delay. The aim is to have sufficient number of volunteers in each ward by March 31, 2024, as part of the government decision to declare the State waste-free. As per the estimates by the Suchitwa Mission, the number of volunteers should be about 40,000 in over 19,000 wards.

The total number of local bodies and number of HKS volunteers in each district: Thiruvananthapuram (78, 3,932); Kollam (73, 2821); Pathanamthitta (57, 1, 623); Alappuzha (78, 2,333); Kottayam (77, 2, 105); Idukki (54, 1,475); Ernakulam (96, 3,865); Thrissur (94, 2,911); Palakkad (95, 2,885); Malappuram (106, 2,249); Kozhikode (78, 2,831); Wayanad (26,843); Kannur (81,1998); Kasaragod (41,1,407).

The local bodies that are yet to form HKS had stated that a majority of the households were reluctant to pay the user fee for availing the door-step collection facility. The government has made the collection of user fee mandatory from April 1 onwards.

