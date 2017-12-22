Stage set for eco-friendly arts fete in Thrissur

The organisers of the State School Arts Festival have pledged to make the celebration eco-friendly. Green protocol will be strictly implemented for the festival to be held in Thrissur in January. Taking an extra step, even the badges will be made of bamboo.

“The effort of the Green Protocol Committee is to make the festival hazardous garbage-free,” say committee chairman and former MLA T.N. Prathapan and convener Tony Augustine.

To convey the message of ‘Green and Clean Drive’ to the people, a 1,000-strong team of NSS volunteers will clean the Thekkinkadu maidan on January 4.

A flash mob and street play will be performed. People, including those from the film industry, will participate in it. There will be a strict ‘no’ to plastic covers. Cloth bags will be distributed at the venues. Paper pens will be given to students free of cost.

Even the waste bins get a makeover. Around 50 specially designed bamboo bins will be placed at various places in the Thekkinkadu maidan. Traditional bamboo workers of Mundathikode are making the bins.

The NSS volunteers will undertake an awareness drive among the public of the hazardous effects of plastic waste. Volunteers will be given special uniforms by the Suchitwa Mission.

The State Bamboo Corporation is building a 500-sq ft nature-friendly house at the venue of the festival with bamboo and bamboo products. Banners will be erected at various points in the city to propagate the ‘Clean and Green’ message. And those who hand over plastic waste to green volunteers will get gift coupons. There will be a draw of the coupons every hour.

Special bulletin

A special bulletin and blog will be released in connection with the festival.

The bulletin Koodiyattam will detail the history of the arts festival and opinions of eminent persons. Five bulletins will be released in connection with the arts festival. The programme committee is also preparing a blog.

A huge screen will be set up in front of the Regional Theatre where drama festival will be held.

The State School Arts Festival will be held at 25 venues in the city from January 6 to January 10, 2018.